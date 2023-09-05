Editor: This letter is in response to the letter by Robert Licher in the Aug. 30 edition: Mr. Licher, those agents you encountered were either ATF agents, or AZ dept. of Revenue agents.
They were not IRS agents. IRS doesn’t handle the tax stamp that is on packs of tobacco. Let me inform you of something, law enforcement agents, no matter the dept they serve under, are required to carry their weapons.
The tactical gear could be for other reasons. Maybe they were on a special detail earlier or were going to one later.
You should learn to not judge everything at face value. If you are so afraid of law enforcement agents doing their job, maybe you should just stay home and use doordash to deliver all your needs to you.
Oh and the 87,000 “goons with guns” that are being hired, do some research. You need to seriously quit listening the Tucker Carlson, Laura”I spread conspiracy theories” Ingram, Sean “I’m a liar” Hannity, Senator Ted “Grandpa Munster” Cruz, Senator Lindsey “My head is shoulders deep for Trump” Graham, Senator Josh “I ran like a scared.....” Hawley, and the rest of the idiots who spread false information.
The majority of them are not armed agents. The majority are also being hired over the next 10 years to replace IRS agents, majority not law enforcement, that are retiring. Quit being scared of the bogeyman!
That’s how you herd sheep, with scare tactics…
