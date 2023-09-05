Editor: This letter is in response to the letter by Robert Licher in the Aug. 30 edition: Mr. Licher, those agents you encountered were either ATF agents, or AZ dept. of Revenue agents.

They were not IRS agents. IRS doesn’t handle the tax stamp that is on packs of tobacco. Let me inform you of something, law enforcement agents, no matter the dept they serve under, are required to carry their weapons.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

That’s how you herd sheep, with scare tactics…

