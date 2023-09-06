Editor: Thursday’s almost 500 word tome by a Fox fake news viewer makes claims about “every ounce of documented evidence about the Biden’s,” without providing even one scintilla of the purported evidence! After I stopped laughing, I would just like to say thank you to retiring Rotary Club founding president Chuck Langerveld, for all he’s done for our great city. Not all LHC taxpayers are unhappy conspiracy theorists. God bless America, and our troops that keep it great. I would also like to acknowledge the union labor movement that built America, as we celebrate Labor Day weekend. They are responsible for paid holidays, vacations, and overtime pay for all workers, whether they are members or not.
John Wensing
“They (unions) are responsible for paid holidays, vacations, and overtime pay for all workers, whether they are members or not.”
True, there is no question that labor unions were instrumental in providing American workers with many of the benefits they enjoy today! Labor unions also played a huge rule in the passage of the 1970 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA). Love it or hate it, OSHA drastically improved work place safety and created tens of thousands of cottage industry employers.
With numerous threats of labor strikes on the horizon due to demands for 32 hour work weeks with 40 hour pay, hefty six figure pay checks for UPS drivers and airline pilots demanding substantial pay and benefit increases, I can’t help but to wonder if unions have out served their usefulness?
The timing for these inflationary demands couldn’t come at a worse time for the American consumer! Employers can only afford to absorb so much of the additional labor cost and will be forced to pass on the rest to already under water consumers.
We’re at a critical juncture when we are trying to become less dependent upon China and its unfair labor. At some point unions will run out of demands that employers can responsibly comply with if they expect to remain in business and will be forced to replace human labor with Artificial Intelligence (AI)!
Jim
John you forgot to mention that besides all the good benefits many people enjoyed from Unions in our country we can't forget that a lot of companies left our country to make their products. Even one auto plant that I'm familiar with in northern Ohio closed it's doors in early 2000 because the union got to aggressive with it's demands. As it stands today you can barely find anything in stores that isn't made in china. I guess it's those greedy corporate heads that are the blame and not the union heads that pocketed millions the workers were forced to pay. Yes there were companies that forced you to join the union. Now don't get me wrong I am not agaisnt unions but I will say that there has been many people who have worked in the industry that should have been fired because of poor job performance but were protected by the union. Also we can't leave out the corrupt politicians who profited from US companies going over seas to make their products. Bet there isn't one politician that doesn't have stock in a company that manufactures their products in another country.
[thumbup][thumbup]
