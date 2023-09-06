Editor: Mr. D. Rhodes answered my recent letter about county sheriffs deciding which laws they choose to enforce and those they choose not to enforce. I get a kick out of you guys on the MAGA right. First thing you do is to run to the Hillary scandal/ non-scandal. So again I will run to my good old standby. Prove it. If the Left has imposed such terrible things upon America where are the Trump appointed Judges, juries and grand juries? Where are the Republican legislators? Other than Greene, Bobert and Cruz, et al., where are the other Republican federal, state and local officials? I’ll tell you where. They are keeping their collective heads down trying to survive until some saner heads can regain control of the once proud GOP. A GOP that once supported the military and law enforcement. Who believed in local control and who were for the most part honest Americans. I say for the most part since both of the political parties have had their share of grifters and charlatans. Used to be that you followed the law, even tho you may not have liked it. Then you tried to get the votes to change what you didn’t like. You didn’t try and violently overthrow the government. You didn’t have law enforcement selectively enforce only the laws they approved of. Your way is not the American way. Or at least it hasn’t been for a long, long time.
Jim Rosensweet
(5) comments
Bob I think Jim stepped on his you know what with his blabbering on about how the republicans are bad. What he stated is exactly what the demorat party stands for. But lets face it when a demorat opens his or her mouths nothing but gibberish and lies come out, kinda like OL brain dead Biden.
Things that make one go, hmm 🤔 …
DAs that don’t prosecute certain crimes…
State legislators who pass cashless bail…
2020 riots throughout the country burning churches, federal buildings, whole towns, injuring and killing law enforcement officers and citizens…
The current VP established a fund to bail out rioters…
A DOJ that investigates Democratic’s opponents…
Just a fee things that make one go, hmm 🤔…
Jim - I couldn’t have said it better! The far-right has destroyed the old republican party and is actively attacking our military leadership and our judicial system.
“I couldn’t have said it better!” You’re probably right [batman]? I see you missed Nazis, Fascists and racism again? I think your name calling, needs some work! [thumbup][tongue][tongue_smile][love][wink] Deaton
It seems to me that the DOJ has been selectively enforcing our laws since, at least, the Obama years. From Comey to Strozk, Garland to Smith, our FBI and DOJ enforce those laws that single out Conservatives and shields members of the Democratic Party from serious investigation or prosecution. It is a double-edged sword, Jim.
