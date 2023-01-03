Editor: At this late date, can anyone deny that the Biden/globalist immigration policies are all leading up to a mega-death scenario of vaccinated “American citizens” and that millions of Unvaccinated illegal aliens have been brought in to replace us.
The Biden Administration has literally opened the gates and allowed untold millions of illegals to come in bringing fentanyl and diseases, swamping our social safety net, encouraging them to vote in our elections and giving them all welfare dollars that will bankrupt the country.
(1) comment
Michael you are so right. I really am sad to see what has happened to this country. Thank god I am old and will probably not see the end of this great country. The leftest/globalist have taken over the world and is looking to make a one world order. And we thought the terrorist from the middle east were the threat but these leftest put them to shame. They have invaded the schools and indoctrinated the young to their leftest ways. In a short time there will be no more middle class, it will be the very poor begging for food and shelter while the rich enjoy their control of the little people. Some on the left say I'm nuts for printing this but just look around and see what has been going on. Most of our elected politicians turn into million airs while in office and look down at the people who put them there. I think it is time for the weak to rise up and show these traitors that they aren't going to take it anymore.
