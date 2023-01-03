Editor: If Joe Biden and his Democrat administration were put in charge of the Sahara Desert the price of sand would skyrocket, and sand would become in short supply when the Strategic Sand Reserve ran low.
To remedy the shortage of sand in the Sahara Desert the Biden Democrats, along with eighteen Rino- Republicans, would then pass a $ 1.7 Trillion Dollar Omnibus Bill which is unfunded. They would then borrow U.S. Currency from the Federal Reserve to cover the cost of buying sand from the Mohave Desert, and flying it to the Sahara Desert to make up for the shortage of sand there. Problem solved!
You are right Bruce. Also they just passed and the moron in chief signed it the 1.7 trillion dollar boondoggle. And to think they passed it without reading it. It was just like when Pigloci said they had to pass Obamacare to see what was in it. And to think these people are in control of the government. If we ran our own life and finances like they do we'd be living on the streets because we couldn't pay our bills. But do they care, not a chance after all it's not their own personal money. They have no worries about money and things like putting food on the table, buying gas for their cars, worrying about healthcare. These people have put themselves before the regular citizens of this country and are proud of it as they know they can do what they want and there is nothing we can do about it. Sadly both parties are guilty of this.
