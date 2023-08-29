Editor: For those of you who think slipping into socialism and then sampling a little communism might not be a bad thing, Putin just gave us a great example of “think again.” Under communism the opponent is taken out permanently; here we just bury them in indictments.
Nancy Echeverria
(3) comments
Here they try to overthrow and election, we are still one step ahead of Russia bur trumps continues admiration of Putin tells you where he wish we were.
Fred still licking the demorats boots are you. There was never any attempt to overthrow an election. We on the right had every right to challenge the 2020 election and for that we got labeled right wing domestic terrorist. Jan. 6th turned out to be a disaster all by design by Pigloci and others in the corrupt demorat party. What started out as a peaceful protest turned ugly because of agitators in the crowd. And we are seeing now that the FBI had many agitators there to stir the pot. And another travesty is the DC police officer who murdered Ashley Babbitt was just promoted to captain. Your corrupt party likes to refer to J 6th as an insurrection but not one person has been charged with insurrection not even Donald Trump. All these sham indictments agaisnt Trump are another method being used by your corrupt party to try and keep Trump from running. Isn't it amassing how much they fear this man that they have to go to such extremes to take him out. Also lets not forget that the demorats challenged many elections that they lost in the past with no threat from the right. The only one I can think of that we did challenge was Obama and that still is up in the air as to whether he is really a US citizen by birth. The hospital in Hawaii that he claimed he was born in wasn't even there during his birth. You keep saying that Trump has ties to Putin, prove it. We all know now that Biden has been compromised by the leaders of Ukraine and China.
We can vote our way into a socialist/marxist government, but we will have to shoot our way out once we find out we made a mistake.
