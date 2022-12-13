Editor: Only in a third world country or a banana republic is it allowed for the chief election official to run for higher office in an election that they, themselves, officially certify to be honest and fair. Oh no, is that allowed in the State of Arizona? Only in banana republics and Arizona is a candidate for office allowed to certify their own election. Say it isn’t so!
