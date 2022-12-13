Editor: What a beautiful Christmas boat parade. The weather was perfect. The park and Channel were in perfect shape. The trash cans had fresh bags, bathrooms were cleaned and stocked and we were impressed with good behavior.
Then just like that it changed. The parade was over. People left their trash all along the channel and in the park.
They were less than 5 feet from a trash can. Bathrooms were a mess. Unknown persons had kicked and bent and broke flush handles and kicked toilet paper holders completely off the walls. Then someone picked up their fire pit can and tossed it into the Channel.
This is our town, our lake , our Channel and should be yours also. No respect at all. Maybe next year we will have no fires allowed and no boat parade because of thoughtless people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.