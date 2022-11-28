Editor: Kurt Krueger’s recent letter decries the huge trade deficits of the United States in recent years and provides figures that defends his point. There should be no argument from the Left or the Right that such deficits are not healthy, but let’s look at some of the details.
Despite Krueger’s extolling of Trump, the great business man, the three largest trade deficits in the history of the United States came under Trump’s rein. According to Forbes magazine, “ Trump’s problem with deficits are due to a basic misunderstanding of how international trade works”.
He and his advisors went from a multilateral approach to a bilateral deal process with disastrous results.
Truth is that trade deficits have been with us since WW2 and will continue to increase due to increased buying by US consumers and businesses.
As far as the myth of Trump, “the great business man” is concerned, consider the fact that in the decade between 1985 and 1994, Trump’s core businesses lost money every single year, in fact he appears to have lost more money than any other individual American taxpayer.
Some investigators have reported that in terms of todays dollars, Mr. Trump is less well off than when he inherited his father’s real estate fortune. There is much to add to the myth including his four bankruptcies, three casinos and the Plaza Hotel but in the interest of space this should suffice.
