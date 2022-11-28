Editor: Kurt Krueger’s recent letter decries the huge trade deficits of the United States in recent years and provides figures that defends his point. There should be no argument from the Left or the Right that such deficits are not healthy, but let’s look at some of the details.

Despite Krueger’s extolling of Trump, the great business man, the three largest trade deficits in the history of the United States came under Trump’s rein. According to Forbes magazine, “ Trump’s problem with deficits are due to a basic misunderstanding of how international trade works”.

