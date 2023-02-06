Editor: I don’t think that the Republicans should compromise on anything with Democrats or this President. There’s a lot of speculation, and legitimate speculation around his legitimacy as president, around his corruption, and his family’s corruption and involvement with our adversaries. There’s a lot of speculation and the American people have not gotten to see if any of these allegations are actually true.
We want to see the evidence, we want to see it brought into an investigation and we think that the investigation should be open and transparent with the people because if we have a corrupt president that is the number one problem for the American people and their ties to big tech and big media is a big problem to our national security especially as it relates to our Southern border.
