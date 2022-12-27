Editor: I would like to respond to a couple of your letters in the Dec. 22 edition. Since I am not a Republican, or Democrat, I’m referred to as an extreme ultra mega MAGA crazy. Unless your name is Yesuha of Nazareth, I’m not changing for anyone. And to think that Arizona is the state of McCain, Goldwater, and Reagan is laughable. I was too young to know anything about Goldwater, except he lost. McCain was a traitor to his country (“songbird McCain”) and to his state (“thumbs down McCain”). Why do you think they called him a “Maverick?” Look up the definition, doesn’t follow the rules. He also didn’t follow the reasons people voted for him. Why do you think he was Hillary’s favorite Republican? And if I remember correctly, it was Reagan who said, “trust but verify.” Isn’t that what Kari Lake and the rest of us “deniers” are doing? Verifying an election that was very suspicious? Whose supervisors wouldn’t hand over info that was subpoenaed? What were they hiding and why aren’t they in jail for refusing a court order? Maybe because the courts are against a Lake win? What is the truth or is someone afraid of the truth? Trust but verify.
Kurt Krueger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.