Editor: I am glad that as your story in the Dec. 23 newspaper stated the Motion to Intervene by Real Change PAC (left wing Political Action Committee) was Denied. Their problem was with a local Lake Havasu City resident Ted Boyd claiming that he had no standing to be involved. They do not like the fact that Mr. Boyd personally believes that there is widespread cheating in our nation’s elections in the past several national elections and they claimed that Mr. Boyd might not be registered to vote in Mohave County. First, I personally know Mr. Boyd and can tell you that he is a registered voter in Lake Havasu as well as a volunteer observer at polling paces on several election days. There are a lot of citizens in Mohave County, in Arizona, as well as the rest of the country that believe the left has been cheating by vote harvesting and several other forms to win elections. Some of this was demonstrated by the 2,000 Mules. What I think the left is afraid of is that they will be exposed as well as their allies in the mainstream media and other left-wing organizations for condoning these actions by the left. They do this by denying that these illegal actions are true and not reporting on them in the first please. As a voter, I support Hamadeh’s lawsuit as well as both Jeanne Kentch and Ted Boyd for trying to show the voters of our state the truth of what the left has been doing to win elections.
R. Morgan Braden
