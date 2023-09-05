Editor: Has the intellectual capacity and creative spirit of our country devolved so badly that a letter writer(me) who complains that coffee pots and chairs shouldn’t be paid for through our $32.6 trillion national debt is labeled anti-government and anti-senior? I guess so, according to yesterday’s letter writer.

I repeat what I wrote in my letter from last week about dysfunctional government spending, which the editor stripped out; “the stupidity of the left (and some on the right) is breathtaking”.

1
0
1
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.