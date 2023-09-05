Editor: Has the intellectual capacity and creative spirit of our country devolved so badly that a letter writer(me) who complains that coffee pots and chairs shouldn’t be paid for through our $32.6 trillion national debt is labeled anti-government and anti-senior? I guess so, according to yesterday’s letter writer.
I repeat what I wrote in my letter from last week about dysfunctional government spending, which the editor stripped out; “the stupidity of the left (and some on the right) is breathtaking”.
The coffee pot and chairs are 20 years old. They need to be replaced. I get it.
The county board, for over 20 years, has chosen not to use their own funds for these purchases. This doesn’t make them anti-senior any more than I am for not thinking the national debt is a good place to pay for it.
It just means that the county board has spent too much and, as a result, has run their finances into the ground making no money available, just like with our federal government.
The Mohave County Board shouldn’t be tapping the nation’s credit card either.
The letter writer mentioned coffee is consumed by snow birds, among other people. This coffee pot and chairs are important to you. Fundraise for the cost.
Lake Havasu City residents are extremely, extremely generous. Tell them how much is needed and what it’s needed for and they will come through. Snow birds have money. When they get here this winter, hit them up for something you said they benefit from!
The funds could be generated in a very short amount of time without adding to the national debt. Be a little creative.
The letter writer said, “neither your (I think she meant you) nor my grandkids or great grandkids will be paying anything for these purchases” Really?
WHO is paying then? I wish money grew on trees, but it doesn’t.
