Editor: The White House has shown weakness to the world. The Griner swap is just wrong and continues to reinforce the fact that Biden and his handlers are struggling to get anything right. Sure, we should be happy for her return, but to release a super bad guy for just her makes no sense and was a bad deal. I hope he calls the families of the other people Russia is holding and explain his rationale.
Mike Carnevale
