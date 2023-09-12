Editor: It is notable that Mr. Carnet came to the defense of Mr. Miles. But, that is expected of members of our local cluster of avowed liberals who constantly share a biased interpretation of reality which includes their usual projection, deflection, omission and parsing tendencies in this paper. It’s somewhat hilarious that Mr. Carnet projects he is an Independent in order to, I assume, use as a cover to add an aura of credibility to his comments and advocacy of liberal policies. That said, he omits that the point of sale for the increased funding for new IRS employees was not for law enforcement personnel but for programmers to replace those that would be retiring. In addition, he ignores the fact that nothing was stated about using the same funding to add to the already IRS stockpiled 5 million rounds of ammunition and thousands of military grade weapons. But, I guess that he justifies this by using his critical thinking that somehow believes that IRS employees can dip the points of the bullets in ink to write reports and use the weapons as paperweights to keep the stack of desk papers tidy. It’s certainly not as if we have enough of these agency private police forces who report to appointed and not elected individuals. And judging from the recent activities of these private police forces, there appears to be a ramping up of the illegal targeting of individuals who voice or demonstrate their disagreement with this administration’s politics and policies. Those activities give the appearance of the willful weaponizing of the federal government against US citizens.
Dave Chapman
(0) comments
