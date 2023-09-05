Editor: I just couldn’t read Mr. Rosensweet’s article titled “Prove It” without a response.
He claims that after 60+ lawsuits regarding the last election, there is still no proof of wrong doing. Isn’t that just like the umpteen indictments against Former President Trump, and still no proof? Then he mentions, no he actually he states that Biden and son took millions in bribes and asks the Republicans to prove it.
We will, Mr. Rosensweet, and Biden will be impeached. Not for some ridiculous charges like Trump, but for actually peddling his influence to foreign countries at the expense of the United States. That could be considered treason.
Next he wants conservatives to discuss climate change.
OK, there is climate change! The Earth that has been here for 4.5 billion years and is not a static place, its changing all the time. Humans have been on it about 200,00 years, just a blip in time.
So if the Earth is going to wipe out mankind, putting up solar panels and electric cars isn’t going to help one bit. He then laughably states that red states are being targeted by climate change, by who? Like somehow only conservatives are going to suffer. Lastly he wants to know why our roads, power grid, infrastructure, and veterans, are in such lousy shape.
Can you believe it? Why don’t you ask slow Joe about that? You know build back better and all those broken promises. Have you driven I-40 to Flagstaff Mr. Rosensweet? How can you blame Republicans for all these problems when the Democrats are in office? I know how, you’re a Democrat and that’s what you do.
….4 indictments for 91 felonies. A judgment of $5M for rape, with another case waiting. A $250M lawsuit in NY for tax evasion. Guilty of fraud for Trump University. Guilty of fraud for the Trump foundation. Why wouldn’t you want justice for this 1 term, twice impeached, criminal? Jail Trump 2024!
You forgot his “charity” ripoff…
Come’on Pantsload, what every happened to “the presumption of innocence, until proven guilty”? Not to say he won’t be convicted, but heck it’s time to move on! For me I’m “all in” for DeSantis 2024! If your side runs the National Joke again, I suspect it will BE You, [batman], Fred and STFD, looking for counterfeit electors to sent to Electoral College? Be sure to pick someone who’s not one of those Catholic Terrorists the FBI is looking for! [thumbup][huh][wink][smile] Deaton
Actually indictments are much more than frivolous lawsuits, the evidence is presented to a grand jury made up of citizens, they decide if their is sufficient evidence to indict. So 4 different groups of citizens decided that their was sufficient evidence to move forward with charges.
As far as the millions, that is just another accusation by the republicans. I-40 deteriorated over the last 8 years when we had a republican governor, not in the less then 1 year a democrat is in office, but now she is fixing the mess left for her. Just think how many miles could have been repaved for the $200 million ducey spent on his political stunt of a wall.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I just drove I40 to Flagstaff and back. Those 8 years of neglect have been repaired by our new governor! That’s government working for the citizens.
Hey [batman], here’s another example of our government working for us! Our National Joke otherwise known as Dim-Joe, has taken 382 days of vacation which works out to ≈ 40% of his time since Inauguration Day! Nice work if you can get it, eh’ [batman]? He has NO events before 10:00 AM and the White House usually calls a “lid” at 3:00 PM! He was asked about his promised/pending visit to Palestine, OH, you know the toxic waste dump that Mayor “Pothole” Pete created in eastern Ohio, his reply “I’m too busy, not enough time” Yup that’s nice work if you can get it! [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][ohmy][sad][angry][scared] Deaton
Link: https://factba.se/biden/calendar
“indictments are much more than frivolous lawsuits, the evidence is presented to a grand jury made up of citizens, they decide if their is sufficient evidence to indict. So 4 different groups of citizens decided that there was sufficient evidence to move forward with charges.” (Fred, today)
Grand Jury’s are impaneled for specific periods of time to hear evidence brought before them by only prosecutors, the testimony and deliberations are secret and only the prosecutors and witnesses are permitted to attend. Grand Jury’s hear NO exculpatory evidence or testimony by the defendant or their counsel. Grand Jury’s bring either a “True Bill” or “No Bill” of indictment, by a majority, not unanimous, vote of the jurors. Grand Jury were once called “Star Chambers”. For these reasons it has been said, “even mediocre prosecutors can indict a ham sandwich”. As Paul Harvey used to say, “and now the rest of the story”. [thumbup][tongue][love][whistling][rolleyes][innocent][wink] Deaton
