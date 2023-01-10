Editor: We have all watched to debacle over the election of a Speaker of the US House of Representatives. Looks like the national Republicans will not be able to get along with themselves much less the Democrats. If we want to find opportunities for legislatures to actually do things that will help the citizens they represent, we could have a better chance with our Arizona Senate and House of Representatives. The opportunities for accomplishing meaningful improvements, while unlikely to be adopted, are at least plentiful.
The Arizona Legislature could, if it wanted, address the relative minor corrections needed in our state election process. The one thing the refusal of MAGA candidates to accept reality has accomplished is to shine a light on the entire process. Now would be a good time to review the process including qualifications to vote, registration methodology, early voting whether in person or by mail, and in person election day voting. I believe such a review would reveal a remarkably sound system. However, there are always areas that could be improved.
Biometric technology can solve the issue of identity of a person and a single vote.
You offer sound suggestions, Dave. Now let's see if anyone is listening.
Since when did the republican party state they want to get rid of voters. As usual the left tries to spin what is really said. All we want is for everyone who votes to be entitled to vote. We want proof of who you are. You need photo ID to get just about everything we need today so why is it to much to ask that you need an ID to vote. Also I think that since this is the USA and the excepted language is English then to vote you should at least know English even if it's a second language. My wife was born and raised in the Netherlands where Dutch is their language, She immigrated legally here in 1965 and adopted our language. She even became a US citizen. So don't tell me that I am discriminating by saying you should know our language if you are eligible to vote here. It's bad enough that the DMV is giving driving test in Spanish.
Go ahead and stick your head in the sand Roger… Registered voters are already vetted before they are allowed to vote. Do you also have an issue with ballots printed in braille for the blind?
