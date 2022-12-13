Editor: I would like to ask Mr. Rosensweet and any other Democrat who cares to answer, this question: If the Republican Party totally vanished today and the Democrats were allowed free rein in their policies, what do you envision in the future of the United States in 10 years? And/or 25?
Nancie Echeverria
