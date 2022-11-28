Editor: Dear Mohave County Supervisors, please quit wasting your time on “political statements”, “sanctuary cities”, and “statements of solidarity” and get back to the work you were elected to do.
As a registered Mohave County voter, I am paying close attention. Thank you Buster Johnson and Jean Bishop for being the adults in the room.
