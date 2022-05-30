Editor: Today’s News-Herald stated that the motels are less than full this holiday weekend. It is no surprise with all the AirBnBs and VRBO rentals in town. If the city would limit who can rent out their homes on a daily basis, their would be more people using the motels. Having daily rentals in family neighbor hoods is frustrating for homeowners that work and need quiet to sleep at night. Fireworks being exploded almost every weekend is like living in a warzone. No one obeys the laws restricting fireworks to the 4th of July and New Years Eve. Families with young children just get them to sleep when the fireworks wake them up.
Daily rentals should be limited to hotels, motels and resorts, not homes. Please change the laws to reflect only monthly rentals in homes. Please save our sanity and re-establish peace and quiet in our neighbor hoods.
