Editor: I watched the National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C., on May 29. It was very well done with dramatic remembrances and songs. At the end, they sang “God Bless America.” They got to the line that says, “My home sweet home,” and all I could think was how that was not true for so many Americans. It is not sweet for all the survivors and families of those killed by assault weapons in Uvalde, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Sutherland Springs, Denver, El Paso, and so many other towns in America. We are such a great country in so many respects, yet we allow these atrocities to occur. Our Congressional leaders have made the conscious choice to protect the gun industry rather than individual Americans, even though they know there are steps they can take to mitigate the carnage. They did this when they let the assault weapon ban sunset in 2004, and they enacted the PLCAA in 2005 which took away Americans ability to sue gun manufacturers. What can we do? What can I do? I can write those leaders and I can talk to fellow Americans and I can be that one small voice trying to do something to change the situation for the better. We need to have an assault weapon ban in this country again. No such weapons should be able to be sold to the general public. And we need to regain the ability to hold accountable the companies responsible for manufacturing and marketing such weapons and ammunition. It’s that simple, and it’s that difficult.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.