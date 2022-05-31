Editor: The problem with mass shootings is not just guns. It is more than that. Let’s look at the facts:
First: The Supreme Court ruled the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms is personal and cannot be unreasonably abridged. It is there to protect us against a tyrannical government and people who want to harm us and our loved ones. History and common senc dse are the basis for this interpretation.
Second: The 1994 automatic rifle ban was found to be ineffective per FBI study and Congressional testimony. It reduced automatic weapon incidents but not overall gun violence. That was the basis for its non renewal not the Republicans.
Third: There are already background checks before one can purchase an AR-15 or any firearm per long standing state and federal gun control laws predating all of these shootings. I think more data such as juvenile and mental health records should be made available to authorities before someone buys a gun. If you want a gun then let the FBI in your head.
Fourth: Australia and New Zealand never had a right to bear arms as we do. Some countries that did , but had their guns taken away were Nazi Germany, USSR, North Korea and China. How safe were and are they?
Fifth: The presence of guns does not contribute to suicides anymore than automobiles, pills, tall buildings, lakes, gas stoves, trains knives, razors or the Pacific Ocean.
What always contributes to violent mass death as experienced in Texas and elsewhere is not just mental disease but also fatherless boys who are allowed to roam at will and basically raise themselves without guidance and discipline. Not having any means to purchase their firearms they seem to always get them. Investigate that.
This is a problem with its roots in the a permissive hedonistic child centric society that eliminated fathers as an essential part of the family unit going back to the 1960s, Dads are important. Get God and dad back in the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.