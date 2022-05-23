Editor: Guest columnist Joe Guzzardi wrote an interesting article on, ‘The Bone Dry West Can’t Cope With Population.” It’s the first time I’ve seen a published article that factually says in so many words, the Southwest cannot sustain this population growth. Just look at the numbers in his article! Yes there is ‘natural climate change’ and yes there is a sustained drought complicating run off into our rivers and reservoirs. But that has always been the case. Why do you think the southwest looks like it does? But the real problem that no one wants to address, certainly no developer or politician, is growth.
There’s just too damned many people moving here and until we acknowledge that and do something to control it, the southwest is not going to recover, its only going to get worse.
