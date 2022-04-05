Editor: I’m writing in response to the lack of resources set aside for the education of Arizona’s children. According to an article by Citizen-Times.com and CBPP.org and other leading educational resources study groups, Arizona ranks
In the lowest 8-10 states in the USA for spending of resources for our students.
Arizona also ranks about the same in high school graduation rates. These are facts that anyone can easily research on their own. Well, it should be no surprise that our beautiful state also ranks near the bottom of the heap in teacher pay and benefits. I have had the pleasure of working in various school districts, and working with wonderful teachers, yet, I’ve never seen such hardworking teachers, as I have within the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
The term over worked and underpaid applies to each and every teacher in this city. The district needs a lifeline NOW! Or they will be left with no certified teachers remaining. Teachers can no longer afford to buy homes here in LHC, where the average single family home is selling in excess of $425,000. The district has had to reach out to various states and even some third world countries in their desperate search of qualified teachers.
I have noted, many of our legislators are eager to throw buckets of money for new prisons and detention officers, and I find that sadly ironic. By not investing in children and their education, you are quite possibly investing in their future, long term, state run housing/incarceration.
