Editor: To all the gun nuts claiming police are the answer to the proliferation of children being murdered in schools, maybe they should read the back page of Today’s News Herald, Friday, May 27. The local police entered the building, “but were driven back after exchanging fire with the gunman”. Thank God trained border patrol agents got there an hour later to kill the murderer with his assault weapon. Obviously local Texas police were no match for a single teenage assassin with a military grade weapon of death. No one needs a killing machine, except military or law enforcement. I own more guns than anyone probably should, but I assembled and learned to kill deer with a single shot 30.30 pistol with a scope zeroed in. No sane person needs an assault weapon meant to kill or to murder children.
