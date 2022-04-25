Editor: Some recent letter writers called me out by name, accusing me of spreading conspiracy theories, telling me to move to Russia, and calling me a Communist because I support President Trump. I had to laugh. I’m glad that my letters arouse such heated emotion in those who do not agree with my opinions.
One letter writer reminded me that Republicans were the minority in Arizona and as such, why did I think I had a voice in our government? After all, the writer said, “Majority rules.” Since I’m supposedly in the minority in politics, I have a question that I hope can be answered without name-calling. Why do you expect the majority of Americans to conform to the minority when it comes to transgenders? There are only about one percent of people in America who identify as transgender, so those people are clearly in the minority.
I thought that maybe we should start a transgender league but realized the reason we don’t is because of the low number of transgenders who identify as such. And so, of course, women’s sports is the one to suffer, all in the name of “inclusiveness.” In this case, the majority is supposed to shut up and let the minority rule.
Generations have worked long and hard to raise this country’s views on women, and now the Left is telling us we aren’t supposed to complain when biological men take over biological women’s sports, or when a biological man is named Woman of the Year. The left has even tried to strip women of motherhood, calling them “birthing person” instead. Now Disney is going to stop saying ladies and gentlemen and boys and girls. It is crazy times in America when a small minority can dictate to the majority.
