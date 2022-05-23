Editor: I’m disappointed in the judgment of the News-Herald editorial staff for running the “cartoon” on Sunday, May 22.
It included a comment about fake Biden Twitter accounts (unsubstantiated, at best), and then bounced off this to continue the “Big Lie,” that Biden’s presidential victory was due to fake votes. In that same issue of your paper, however, on page 10A, an article about Giuliani being interviewed by the Jan. 6 Committee reports “...the Trump legal team sought to overturn election results...through lawsuits that made unsupported claims of vast voter fraud...Trump’s own attorney general William Barr has said there were no widespread irregularities that could have affected the outcome of the race;...judges across the country have dismissed the allegations.”
Your newspaper daily prints AP and other articles with the same reporting, that election fraud claims have been debunked time and time again, with over 60 lawsuits dismissed for lack of evidence.
Printing a “cartoon” that perpetuates disinformation about election fraud is not consistent with a responsible news outlet.
So, News-Herald editors, unless you have new evidence you’d like to submit for judicial review, please use more responsible judgment in your choice of “cartoons” which continue to fuel a lie which has torn our country apart, and threatens our democracy by sowing baseless doubt about the integrity of our election process
