Editor: Predictably the “gun control” folks are screaming again! It’s sort of weird because I must be lucky that the gun I own was raised right. It controls itself very well and never runs around firing wildly. Oh, wait. To my knowledge all these “out of control” guns that kill have a human holding them. Am I wrong?
My other question is related to “laws” being demanded. What makes anyone think that someone willing to break the “do not murder” law that I think is pretty much nationwide, wouldn’t be just as willing to break any other law? Just wondering!
