Editor: I am a retired police officer from New Mexico with 30 years’ experience and now live here in Lake Havasu City. My jurisdiction was on the drug pipeline which starts at Juarez, Mexico/El Paso, Texas. In addition to my patrol duties, I was also director of a multi-county drug task force for two years. I have many drug busts under my belt and am proud of this. Some of my seizures include several hundred pound busts. Most of the larger seizures are turned over to the feds for prosecution. My point behind this is the fact the police officers, especially when dealing with narcotics, are dealing with some of the worse human beings in the world and face very dangerous situations daily.
The past few days have been filled with Joe Biden pardoning hundreds of these animals. They have been prosecuted and sentenced in a court of law. Then, along comes Joe giving them a pardon for what he calls “simple possession.” We are not talking about a few ounces, we are talking about hundreds of pounds. What is next, him telling the police to turn in their badges and go home and quit doing their dangerous job?
