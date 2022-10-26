Editor: Onions to Joe Biden and his administration for their open border policy. All of these people should be held responsible for the deaths caused to illegal aliens crossing our borders. The U.S.A. has laws and Biden’s policies are unlawful. The people are called illegals for a reason. Build the wall.
The Democrat politicians don’t understand what our country stands for and they don’t care. Yet, they want us to pay for their unlawful ridiculous ideas and policies. They need to read the Constitution and learn our laws.
