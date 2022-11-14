Editor: How sad that a conspiracy theorist chose to insult Veterans in the Veterans Day Parade with an idiotic flag that pushed the Big Lie that “Trump Won and you know it”. The recent election showed that Patriotic Americans have rejected the lies and fraud of the disgraced draft dodger that can’t remember which foot had the bone spurs that kept him from serving our country. Some people will go to any length to show disrespect for honest Veterans and the willing taxpayers who fund them.
John Wensing
