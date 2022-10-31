Editor: Come on, it’s crazy. We are nearly to the 2022 midterm election day and yet we are still constantly being insulted by deniers who have not given up on Trump’s false claim that the 2020 Presidential election was stolen. They are the Republican Trump cultists midterm candidates.
It’s been two years of ninja and other outlandish audits, pointless investigations, and over sixty empty lawsuits. What has this all accomplished except to confirm that Trump’s “big lie is just that…a big lie. It’s time to demand from these Trump cultist candidates that they speak the truth. It’s disgusting how they knowingly continue to support the loser Trump’s criminal instigation of the Jan 6th Capital violence and failed conspiracy of fake electors fraud in the real attempted steal of the election.
