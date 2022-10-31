Editor: The utmost priority in our country today is the education of our children in K-12. The current system is defeating our children’s progress. They are focusing on subjects that are not vital to our children’s future. This has to change immediately. Lets get back to the basics and provide additional instruction to make up for lost time. The issue of racism in our school system has nothing to do with lowering test standards to allow more minorities to pass. The issue are the teachers. The greatest influence in a classroom are the teachers. They can inspire greatness in their students. They can transfer their knowledge and inspiration in many ways. It happened to me in the 8th Grade. My math teacher, Mrs Snow and my music teacher Mr. Prucher, gave me the knowledge and desire to pursue a career that fed my talents. There were other students also influenced by Mrs. Snow and Mr. Prucher. It may not have been in mathematics or music but here they were encouraged to pursue their talents. The current school system lacks these types of teachers. I do not want to paint the current picture with a broad brush, but what I see on the news concerning teachers and students is very disheartening. Students questioned about simple current events and American history fail badly. The way to turn this situation around is to test teachers regularly to see if they are still proficient to teach their assigned subject. Teachers need to teach a given curriculum, not teach their beliefs. What teachers do outside of school should stay out side of school. At a certain grade level, student feedback should be considered, but not used as the sole criteria for teachers effectiveness.
Stuart Flamm
