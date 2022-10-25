Editor: I am writing this in support of our new municipal court building. Our current court building houses the Superior Court, Justice Court and the Municipal Court.
There are four courtrooms in the current building. The Municipal Court has the use of one of those court rooms and handles an average of 200 cases per week. The recidivism rate is 85%.
Now let’s talk about our specialty courts. We currently have the youth court and the Veterans Treatment Court. These specialty courts have done amazing things for the citizens of our community. The Youth Court has a recidivism rate of under 10%. I have not attended the Youth Court but there have been 227 graduates in the 9 years it has existed. I have not personally witnessed the lives that have been changed but I would say there are at the very least 227. I have attended most of the hearings in Veterans treatment court over the last almost 9 years and have witnessed the lives that have been changed, the families that have been reunited and the lives that have been saved. I’ve witnessed the men and women that have arrived broken and feeling they aren’t worthy of life walk out with their heads held high and ready to take on whatever life throw at them. The Veterans Treatment Court has had 223 men and women graduate from the program and the recidivism rate is less than 10%.
The people that have gone through these specialty courts could be your neighbors, your friends or your children’s friends. These types of courts make our community healthy,
If we have a municipal court just think of the great things we could do.
I think we owe this to our community, don’t you?
