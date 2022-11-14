Editor: There is a little word in the English language for which the meaning has not changed (at least not to my knowledge) so it still has an impact upon all lives. The word is ‘IF.’
For example, “IF I don’t study, I may fail the test”, or “IF I spend all my money to play and indulge myself, I will not be able to pay my rent, buy food, fuel my car, etc.” IF I don’t... I- Well I think you get the picture. The tiny little 2 letter word “IF” is the conditional part of “cause and effect” that I used to teach to my 3rd graders. The meaning hasn’t changed. It still invokes “choices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.