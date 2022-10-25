Editor: Hey, Karen, you are not the boss of me. You are not the boss of my children. How dare you try to impose your will on everyone else. Y’all don’t want government interference in your lives yet you feel justified in butting into the lives of others? And claiming that your support in helping people spread covid through town is not the accolade you think it is.
First there is the desire to have parents establish curriculum in schools. Now you don’t trust them to decide what shows their children attend? Do you support parents’ rights or not? To voluntarily go on a national show without any knowledge of the agenda and tactics of the host does not reflect kindly on you.
