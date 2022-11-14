Editor: I’m being bombarded more and more by Climate Change doomsayers demanding an end to fossil fuel use to protect the earth from complete destruction, but they haven’t really explained how this is going to work for the populace. Since they claim we can function as well, or even better, with the clean energy of the sun and wind, I would like them to tell me how many solar panels and wind turbines it’s going to take to generate enough power for all the buildings and cars in this country alone. Will I have to cover my house with solar panels and construct wind turbines in my back yard? If I can’t afford either one, what do I do? When the sun doesn’t shine for days, and the wind doesn’t blow, how much energy can be stored to cover my energy needs?
If the use of fossil fuels has led to a rise in temperature, which is causing climate change, can you also explain to me what brought about an end to the ice age? From what I can remember of my high school science class, glaciers once reached all the way to North America. Since no fossil fuels were in use back then, what brought about the rise in temperature which caused the glaciers to recede to where they are today. I always believed God controlled the climate then and now and nothing man does will change that, but since you probably don’t believe God exists or, if you do, that man can control the climate, then please tell me what brought an end to the ice age. Just asking.
