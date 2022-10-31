Editor: I guess that after Kari Lake suggesting that secession from the United States might be an appropriate course of action for Arizona, I really should not be surprised that she is bragging about how she is going to stop both illegal immigration and drug trafficking. To be clear, immigration is a federal problem and despite Doug Ducey’s showboating until we update our system including getting enough immigration judges to work the legal asylum request, it is not going far away. Apparently Ms. Lake is unaware of the nearly trillion dollar war on drugs we have waged since the Nixon years. Again and again, we say we are going to put the suppliers out of business. Again and again, the huge demand for illicit drugs by the American public induces new suppliers and new supply routes. Ms. Lake and all her pronouncements is not going to change that. Note that she has not advocated for meaningful programs to address the demand side of the drug equation. MAGA folks don’t do that.
Dave Tunnell
