Editor: So now that the so-called “red wave” has come and gone isn’t it about time to clear our wonderful city of the political banners being displayed?
One such banner in my neighborhood proclaims “Trump won, democrats cheated”. I think my neighbor might have to upgrade this year and get a new one. Maybe something along the lines of “MAGA won, democrats, independents, and moderate republicans cheated”
