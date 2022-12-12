Editor: Regarding Mr. Anything but Sweet’s recent comments denouncing election fraud, please research the topic, examine the evidence and use some critical thinking before simply repeating the dogma of the evening news. His comments that “it was Republicans that elected Katie Hobbs” is the most ridiculous, inaccurate comment he has made yet, and he has made a lot of inaccurate comments.

The last two elections were more about exposing voter fraud and covering it up than anything else. The media said the elections are fair and rallied against any candidates that tried to expose the fraud.

