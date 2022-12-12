Editor: Regarding Mr. Anything but Sweet’s recent comments denouncing election fraud, please research the topic, examine the evidence and use some critical thinking before simply repeating the dogma of the evening news. His comments that “it was Republicans that elected Katie Hobbs” is the most ridiculous, inaccurate comment he has made yet, and he has made a lot of inaccurate comments.
The last two elections were more about exposing voter fraud and covering it up than anything else. The media said the elections are fair and rallied against any candidates that tried to expose the fraud.
The candidates seeking to investigate election fraud were attacked by the media and the Democrat party.
The Maricopa County’s own ballot box video clearly shows illegal ballot stuffing that clearly indicates a fraudulent election (anyone can easily search and find the YouTube video, “How secure is it really?” for the Nov 8th election, or the film 2000 Mules if you’re unaware).
Your refusal to acknowledge the rampant voter fraud in Maricopa County is either out of blind ignorance or in support of criminal activity.
Paul Gosar wisely kept clear of the topic, and not publicly supportive of the investigation into it, stating his congressional votes are on topics of federal matters and Arizona elections are a matter of state legislators. (When I asked him)
Ron Gould is correct to challenge the outcome of the fraudulent Maricopa County as the fraudulent vote affects neighboring Mohave County.
An opinion is only as valid as the information it’s based on, back your opinions with information you research and validate, not the nightly evening news dogma.
