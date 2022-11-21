We are now a couple of weeks past the 2022 elections. All in all, I am satisfied with the results. I will be even more satisfied if Kris Mays holds on to her tiny lead over Abe Hamadeh in the race for Attorney General. My biggest personal disappointment is Sandra Kennedy not winning re-election to the AZ Corporation Commission. She is resilient and has won, then lost, then won in the past. I can hope for a comeback. I do suspect it is no coincidence that Unisource is going to ask for a big rate increase from what will be a pure Republican commission.
The lesson from this election is that Donald John Trump is considerably less respected and/or feared in the Republican party. While I would never bet against a revival of the MEGA crowd and their rhetoric, I suspect that day is nearing sundown. Obviously, there are a lot of folks who write to this newspaper who do not agree with me. The level of anger and misrepresentation we have seen this last couple of weeks has been astounding.
