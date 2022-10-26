Editor: This is in response to the St. Louis Post Dispatch article published in the News Herald on Tuesday, 10-11-22. I was utterly disgusted by the last paragraph which states “Facing the real chance that congress next year will be controlled by a radicalized GOP willing to burn down America’s fiscal house in order to burn the Biden Administration.”
Is it radical to want a safe and free country? Is it radical to love GOP and country? Let me define radical to you. Radical is the Democrat’s policy of open borders, turning a blind eye to law and order as millions of illegals (unvetted) pour into our country. Radical is taking priority over our own vets, homeless and elderly and taking their funds to pay for illegals while our own people need these resources. Radical is busloads and planes full of children and young women that the Biden administration sneak through in the night only to disappear to so called “sponsors” which we know are human traffickers as no one seems accountable in the Biden Administration as to where and who these “sponsors” are. That is radical and that is inhumane.
Radical is the fentanyl pouring into this country which will kill 500,000 people this year. Radical is Biden on his first day in office reversing all policies on a secure border and creating this border crises. Radical is Kamala Harris and others lying and saying “the border is secure.” Radical is the poor dead souls found in the Rio Grande River, the desert and tractor trailers. Radical is the trauma and emotional abuse from the rapes that have occurred due to reversal of these border policies.
We were energy independent under President Trump. Biden reversed that too! I think that gas prices that are 100% higher is also radical. Radical is begging for oil from Communist countries. Radical is the arrests of parents at school board meetings if they protest critical race theory or if they protest teaching transgender to kindergarteners. Radical is removing our history and trying to rewrite it by removing statues and renaming streets and buildings for their own Marxist agenda.
America cannot survive without free speech, truthful press, the Constitution and the rule of law and order. Church and guns are on the agenda right now. Don’t think for a minute they aren’t coming for God, country and your pursuit of a free nation.
Radical is the hiring of an additional 87,000 armed IRS agents to come for you. Meanwhile, border agents of only 20,000 are stretched thin and exhausted.
