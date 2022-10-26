Editor: This is in response to the St. Louis Post Dispatch article published in the News Herald on Tuesday, 10-11-22. I was utterly disgusted by the last paragraph which states “Facing the real chance that congress next year will be controlled by a radicalized GOP willing to burn down America’s fiscal house in order to burn the Biden Administration.”

Is it radical to want a safe and free country? Is it radical to love GOP and country? Let me define radical to you. Radical is the Democrat’s policy of open borders, turning a blind eye to law and order as millions of illegals (unvetted) pour into our country. Radical is taking priority over our own vets, homeless and elderly and taking their funds to pay for illegals while our own people need these resources. Radical is busloads and planes full of children and young women that the Biden administration sneak through in the night only to disappear to so called “sponsors” which we know are human traffickers as no one seems accountable in the Biden Administration as to where and who these “sponsors” are. That is radical and that is inhumane.

