Editor: The economic misery which will continue, unabated into our future, is caused by record high inflation causing record high gasoline prices, record high grocery prices, and record high home energy prices , etc. is the direct result of the current Democrat administration’s self-proclaimed war on fossil fuels which they call their Green Energy Policy. The wealth of the United States is in our natural resources of which petroleum is predominant to a strong economy. The Democrat Green Energy Policy of war on petroleum is in actuality a war on our economy. If you wish to join the Democrat war on our economy, and continue to self-inflict our economic misery into our future be sure to vote Democrat.
Bruce Warner
