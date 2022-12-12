Thank you for reading!
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 12:36 am
Editor: Earth to Senator Sinema: If you are really independent why caucus with the Dems or anyone? Why are all the independents voting with Dems? Just saying.
Fred Mohun
Lake Havasu City
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
