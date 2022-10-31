Editor: What does it really mean when an abortion clinic is called a Woman’s Health Center? A safe harbor for women? For those who would eventually become women, not so much. How about defund the police? That actually means it’s time to get your own gun and be ready to use it. Black Lives Matter means that your life doesn’t. How about cultural appropriation, my favorite. It means you can’t decorate your Arizona home by supporting local indigenous arts and crafts or by eating their food. What about being Gender Fluid? That means you can no longer rely on your own eyes and file experiences and most of all your common sense. Here’s one; Toxic Masculinity. That’s what a snowflake sees when they look at a traditional All American male or a G.I. or a cop or a fireman or a veteran. Oh, if they could only compete. And then there is the trigger warning. Please don’t say anything cruel or mean to them. They might cry. And don’t call them snowflakes. They’re rain drops. So, in summation, speaking Woke is so you have no idea what they really mean. You know, unless it’s been translated.
Ed Schweizer
