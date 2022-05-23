Editor: It appears our country is experiencing a minimum of at least eight crises at the present time.
These problems include but are not limited to covid-19, the Afghanistan pullout, energy production and gasoline prices, inflation, the southern border, supply chain, Ukraine and now the abortion issue.
Previous to Jan 2021 there was one major problem Covid 19. Various excuses are being to justify the seven other problems all created by the Biden administration.
Do you think the Russians would have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office?
These excuses are Putin, former president Trump, and as always wealthy people who don’t pay their fair share of taxes.
Question; what is a fair share and who determines what a fair share is?
As I have stated before I don’t care who you voted for in 2020. Hopefully you will be more selective in the future! As the Democrat President Harry Truman said, the buck stops here!
