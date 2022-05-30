Editor: What we have is much bigger than a gun problem. We have a problem with a lack of empathy. We don’t care about others. When we say sensible gun control won’t work without ever having tried it. How do we know? And more importantly, how could it possibly hurt? If one gun does not get into the hands of one person who would use it to kill, I’d call it a good start. We need to get off our high horse and get guns out of the hands of those who will use them to take innocent lives. Stop sending meaningless thoughts and prayers. Stop making excuses for why this or that won’t work. Increase funding for mental health, provide funding to equip our schools and school staffs with training and protections, stop using the excuse that we already do enough, we obviously don’t. I sat in my second grade classroom horrified when I heard about the massacre of Sandy Hook students. Trembling, I knew I would lay down my life to protect my students. Indeed, I told them with utter sincerity, during practice drills, that we had a plan, and I would keep them safe. But, we couldn’t then and we still can’t. And we should be ashamed for not trying everything we can. It could be someone you desperately love who will die, because we are too apathetic and uncaring to simply try.
