Editor: I have a suggestion for all conservatives who feel they’re being censored, and their words aren’t heard by the people through mainstream media and big tech. They should tune into the late night comedians, like Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and Jimmy Fallon. They all report on whatever folks on the right have said or done that day, and man, they are a hoot! They bring out the humor in all the right-wing quotes of the day.
Now, I realize it isn’t very fair, since there are no late night hosts on the right who make fun of the left, but that’s just because those of you on the right are lacking a sense of humor. Too bad science hasn’t developed a humor transplant. I’m sure many on the left would be willing doners, since we have lots of humor to spare.
I would like to point out, though, that there’s a lot of conservative words being displayed all over Havasu. There’s the eff Biden flags, trumpy flags, and of course, let’s go Brandon. You also have that eff Biden truck all over town displaying its filth for all the children to see!
