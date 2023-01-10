Editor: A guest columnist wrote an article about a politician lying. How shocking or is it? Wake up, politicians lie. It’s to hide what they’ve done, it’s to gain power. Bill Clinton said, “I didn’t have sex with that woman.” Hilary smashed and bleached several phones. Was it to hide her and Bill’s involvement in Epstein’s Island activities? It’s pretty hard to hang yourself from 4 feet. Remember Democrat Edwards and Hart, both lied about having affairs, and Edwards knocked up his co-worker. BLM founders lied and embezzled millions that was supposed to go to improve black neighborhoods across the country, for education, and planned parent-hood. Nothing happened. The teachers union President Weingarten, has lied about the millions of dollars that was funded to them for the schools during the Covid crisis, so where is the millions of dollars for the schools?
Your President “not mine,” has lied about his past events in his life. He also lied about Hunter, we’ve all seen the videos. He lied about protecting our country, look at what is happening at our borders, and his socialist deep blue diseased party is trying to dismantle our constitution to socialism. If I had a dollar for every time communism and socialism worked, I’d have zero dollars. What are you going to say to your grandkids, another lie that it wasn’t your fault, and that you allowed our country to become another Venezuela. If capitalism is so bad, and socialism is so good, then why are there not caravans heading to Venezuela.
