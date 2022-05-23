Editor: I would like to thank Karin Owens for her letter, on May 20, regarding the WHO Pandemic Treaty. This treaty goes well beyond pandemics, if you delve into the text. It gives control to global elites who will take our country under control.
Our ability to voice our position to our elected officials will be of no use as they, too, will be without any power to act. What I did not realize is that the treaty approval is now pending this month. I urge your readers to contact our Washington officials to say NO to this global takeover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.